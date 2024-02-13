Tool's Adam Jones announces new Epiphone signature guitar

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Tool's Adam Jones has announced a new signature guitar with Epiphone.

The Epiphone Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom is based off of the guitarist's own beloved Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom, which he calls "one of my top favorite guitars of all time." At a cost of $1,499, it's a relatively more affordable option to Jones' signature Les Paul Standard with Gibson, Epiphone's parent company, which goes for $2,999.

For more info, visit Epiphone.com.

Jones and Tool are currently on a U.S. tour, which wraps up February 18 in Las Vegas. Speaking in a recent interview with Metal Hammer, bassist Justin Chancellor shares that Tool plans to "dive back in" to working on new music following their spring and summer European tour.

