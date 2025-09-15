Tool's Adam Jones & Danny Carey rock instrumental jam during Álvarez vs. Crawford fight

TOOL - Live Concert Adam Jones of Tool performs on the concert at Calle 2 on March 18, 2025 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Saturday's boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford featured a surprise appearance by Tool members Adam Jones and Danny Carey.

The guitarist and the drummer popped up ahead of the fight, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, to perform a minute-long instrumental track.

No other details about the performance were announced — perhaps Jones has taken an interest in boxing after playing on the entrance theme for WWE wrestler Penta. Or maybe this is just another mysterious entry in the history of one of rock's most enigmatic bands.

Whatever the case may be, you can watch Jones and Carey's performance via the archived stream of the Álvarez vs. Crawford fight on Netflix.

Tool's most recent performance was at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

