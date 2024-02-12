Tool wants to be "more efficient" with releasing new music: "There's no thought of taking 13 years"

In 2019, Tool finally released a new album, Fear Inoculum, a full 13 years after their previous record, 10,000 Days, dropped in 2006. When it comes to a Fear Inoculum follow-up, bassist Justin Chancellor doesn't foresee another 13-year wait.

"[Drummer] Danny [Carey] is 62 now, so there's no thought of taking 13 years if we're gonna do it," Chancellor tells Metal Hammer. "We're gonna have to be more efficient, and we've been talking of ways that we can do that."

Tool is currently on a U.S. tour, but Chancellor shares that the group "put a little work in" on new music before the trek kicked off.

"We gave it a stab for a couple of months," Chancellor says. "We ended up compiling all the ideas we had; normally when we do that we start writing pretty soon after, but we had a lot of stuff coming up, so we didn’t dive all the way in."

He adds, "We're gonna dive back in during the second half of the year" following a spring and summer tour through Europe.

