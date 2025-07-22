Tool announces first Hawaii show since 2011

By Josh Johnson

Tool will be saying aloha to Hawaii for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Maynard James Keenan and company have announced a show in Honolulu set for Dec. 19. The band hasn't performed in Hawaii since 2011.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit ToolBand.com.

Tool just performed at the Back to the Beginning Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert on July 5, during which they covered the Sabbath song "Hand of Doom." Their upcoming live schedule also includes two shows in Japan.

