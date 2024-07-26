Tony Iommi releases new song, “Deified,” to coincide with new fragrance

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has dropped a new song and scent.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the song “Deified” in conjunction with his new fragrance, Tony Iommi Deified, from luxury perfume company Xerjoff.

A video for the track has also been released, featuring pencil-drawn animation, which, according to a post on Instagram, "tells of a profound and powerful story that lies behind the palindromic nature of Deified."

“Deified” was written by Iommi and produced by Iommi and Mike Exeter, with Xerjoff founder and CEO Sergio Momo also playing on the track.

Tony and Xerjoff previously collaborated on the scent Monkey Special and the song “Scent of Dark.”

“Here we go again, another collaboration with my dear friend Sergio Momo (Xerjoff) with a new perfume called Deified,” Iommi shares. “I’m really excited about our new perfume and after the success of our last one (Monkey Special) I hope that you’ll like Deified as much as I do.”

Deified the scent is described as having a “duality of leather and spice” with notes of saffron, cinnamon, rose, patchouli and a woody base of papyrus.

A limited number of signed fragrance bottles are available to order now.

