Tommy Lee releases new 'Stupid World' song alongside 'Tommyland Rides Again' album

Tommy Lee has released a new song called "Stupid World."

The track is included on Tommyland Rides Again, a reimagined version of the Mötley Crüe drummer's 2005 solo album, Tommyland: The Ride.

Lee recorded "Stupid World" alongside musician and former pro skateboarder Chad Tepper. They're both featured in the song's accompanying video, as is Mötley guitarist John 5.

Tommyland Rides Again boasts a new mix of the original Tommyland: The Ride album, which "brings new depth and energy to every track, delivering a sonic experience that simply wasn't possible back in 2005," a press release says.

The album includes collaborations with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, Something Corporate's Andrew McMahon and Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, as well as the single "Good Times," which was the theme song to the 2005 reality series Tommy Lee Goes to College.

Tommyland Rides Again is out now on digital platforms and will be released on physical formats Sept. 18.

Mötley Crüe will launch their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.