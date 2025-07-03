Tom Morello announces release date for upcoming 'Pretend You Remember Me' single

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser (Jennifer Pottheiser/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello has announced the release date for his upcoming solo single, "Pretend You Remember Me."

The track is set to premiere on July 10. You can presave it now, and hear a 20-second preview via the Rage Against the Machine guitarist's Facebook.

"This song is dedicated to all the families torn apart by state violence and injustice," Morello previously said.

"Pretend You Remember Me" will follow Morello's 2024 single, "Soldier in the Army of Love," which he recorded with his son Roman Morello. Upon its release, "Solider in the Army of Love" was described as the lead single off Morello's "first ever full-length solo rock album."

In addition to prepping new music, Morello is preparing to be the musical director for Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning reunion and farewell concert, taking place Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!