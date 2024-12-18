Tom Morello celebrates lifelong friendship with Tool's Adam Jones

Tom Morello is getting into the holiday spirit by celebrating his lifelong friendship with Tool guitarist Adam Jones.

In a Facebook post tagged #HolidayFriendShoutOut, the Rage Against the Machine shredder describes Jones as "tremendously creative and innovative," and recalls playing with him in a band called The Electric Sheep when they went to the same high school.

"[Jones] showed me chords, 'pinch' harmonics, drove us to see Judas Priest at Alpine Valley in his pick up truck for inspiration and was ceaselessly encouraging to me when I was a beginning guitarist," Morello writes. "Adam was my roommate briefly when he first landed in [Los Angeles] and paid his rent by sharing his extensive (and exotic) VHS collection with us."

"He was also responsible for helping jump start my career when he dragged me out of bed on a work night to go all the way downtown to Al's Bar where a great band called Lock Up was playing," Morello adds of Jones. "I later joined the band and got a record deal."

Morello also remembers being "stunned" while watching Tool's first-ever live show.

"[Tool] arrived fully formed and fully great," Morello writes. "They also were kind enough to invite [Rage] to open for them numerous times in Hollywood clubs which greatly helped grow our following and get us attention."

"I'm proud and pleased that all these years later [Jones] and his band are thriving and kicking a** around the world," he concludes. "Cheers buddy!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.