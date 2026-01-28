Tom Morello and Rise Against announce Minnesota concert protesting ICE

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Rise Against are performing at a concert in Minneapolis in protest of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The show takes place Friday at the downtown Minneapolis venue First Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the show begins at noon.

All proceeds will benefit the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in January.

"If it looks like fascism, sounds like fascism, acts like fascism, dresses like fascism, talks like fascism, kills like fascism and lies like fascism, boys & girls it's f****** fascism," Morello says in a statement. "It's here, it's now, it's in my city, it's in your city and it must be resisted, protested, defended against, stood up to, exposed, ousted, overthrown and driven out. By you and by me."

The bill also includes Al Di Meola and Ike Reilly, as well as unannounced special guests.

