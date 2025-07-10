Tom Morello releases new solo song, 'Pretend You Remember Me

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has released a new solo song called "Pretend You Remember Me."

The track is accompanied by a video that opens with long incarcerated Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who says, "No human being is illegal."

"This song is dedicated to all the families torn apart by state violence and injustice," Morello previously said.

You can listen to "Pretend You Remember Me" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Pretend You Remember Me" follows Morello's 2024 single, "Solider in the Army of Love," which he recorded with his son Roman Morello.

Morello also just served as the musical director for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert, which took place July 5.

