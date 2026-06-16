Tom Morello postpones shows due to 'family medical emergency'

Tom Morello has postponed two shows on his ongoing European solo tour.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist shares in an Instagram Story he's dealing with a "family medical emergency."

The affected dates were scheduled for Monday in London and Tuesday in Paris.

"I have so much love and respect for all our friends & fans there and hope to rebook these shows as soon as possible," Morello writes. "Thank you for your understanding."

Morello's tour is currently set to resume Thursday in Belgium.

Morello will be back in the U.S. in July to perform at the 2026 Newport Folk Festival. In October, he'll host the Power to the People festival in Columbia, Maryland, which will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews and Joan Baez, among others.

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