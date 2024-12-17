Tom Morello & others performing at Joan Baez tribute concert

Courtesy of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello is performing at a tribute concert in honor of folk legend Joan Baez.

The show takes place Feb. 8 at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. The bill also includes Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash and Baez herself.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Proceeds will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which "provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals."

For more info, visit SweetRelief.org.

