Tom Morello honors late mother with Mary Morello Memorial Project

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced the launch of the Mary Morello Memorial Project in remembrance of his late mother, who died July 12 at age 102.

"The Morello Family invites friends, family, and all those whose lives were touched by Mary Morello to honor her memory by helping to keep her legacy of compassion, courage and service alive," reads a post on Tom's Instagram. "Donations to the Mary Morello Memorial Project will support organizations that were deeply meaningful to Mary throughout her life, and reflect the causes she passionately believed in and was proud to work alongside."

"We also invite you to 'do as Mary did,' and engage first hand in CARING, SERVICE & ACTION," the post continues. "Between now and Oct. 1st (which would have been Mary's 103rd birthday) get out there and DO SOMETHING: volunteer, protest, speak up, speak out, walk a picket line, do political art & music, and help those in need in anyway you see fit in your community."

Tom asks fans to share their actions and tag @MaryMorelloMemorialProject "so as a community we can continue Mary's work for peace, equality and justice."

Two days after Mary's birthday, Tom will host his Power to the People festival on Oct. 3 in Columbia, Maryland. The concert will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen, System of a Down's Serj Tankian, Joan Baez, Public Enemy and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, among others.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.