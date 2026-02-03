Tom Morello announces US tour dates: 'Democracy ain't gonna save itself!'

Tom Morello has announced a run of U.S. solo shows.

The headlining dates span from May 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to May 15 in Milwaukee. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Well, democracy ain't gonna save itself!" the Rage Against the Machine guitarist says.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TomMorello.com.

Morello performed a benefit concert in Minneapolis on Friday in protest of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The show also featured Rise Against and a surprise set by Bruce Springsteen.

