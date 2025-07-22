Tom Morello announces solo US tour dates

Tom Morello has announced a run of solo U.S. tour dates.

The outing stretches from Nov. 13 in Chicago to Nov. 22 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. For each show, Morello will be accompanied by a full electric band.

"The last Big Event before they throw us all in jail!" the Rage Against the Machine guitarist declares.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TomMorello.com.

Morello put out a new solo song, "Pretend You Remember Me," earlier in July. It follows his 2024 single "Soldier in the Army of Love," which Morello recorded with his son Roman Morello.

