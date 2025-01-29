Tom Morello among Springsteen Archives & Center's American Music Honors recipients

By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello is among the recipients of the 2025 edition of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music's American Music Honors.

The annual prize recognizes artists who've "demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music in our national consciousness."

The other 2025 honorees are John Fogerty, Smokey Robinson, Emmylou Harris and Joe Ely. Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren will present Morello's award.

Morello, of course, played in the E Street Band live in 2013 and 2014.

The American Music Honors ceremony will take place April 26 at New Jersey's Monmouth University. Tickets go on sale March 25.

For more info, visit SpringsteenArchives.org.

