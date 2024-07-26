Tom DeLonge guests on new Amy Shark song, "My Only Friend"

Tom DeLonge guests on a new song called "My Only Friend" from Amy Shark.

"The song is about those moments in life when you're in a situation with someone you love, whether a party, a dinner, a wedding - and you feel for them, you're worried about them, and they seem alone in the corner while you know everyone," Shark shares. "It's isolating for them but your love and care for them is stronger than the moment and the people around you. Sometimes you feel they just need to hear the words, don't worry, I got you, you're my only friend."

You can listen to "My Only Friend" now via digital outlets. It'll also appear on Shark's upcoming album, Sunday Sadness, due out Aug. 16.

In collaborating with DeLonge, Shark now completes the blink-182 trifecta; she's previously released songs with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

DeLonge and blink are currently on tour supporting their comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... .

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

