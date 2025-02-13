Time marches on: Metallica announces new collaboration with Nixon watches

Metallica is back in the watch game.

After first announcing a collaboration with Nixon in 2018, the metal legends have reunited with the watch company to create four new pieces, each inspired by a different 'Tallica album: Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and their latest effort, 72 Seasons.

The watches vary in price from $150 to $550. For more info, visit Metallica.com.

If you order one, perhaps you can show it off during the 2025 leg of Metallica's ongoing M72 tour, which returns to the U.S. in April.

