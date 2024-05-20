Tim Montana drops new '﻿Savage﻿' song, "Die Today"

Music Knox Records/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

By Josh Johnson

Tim Montana has dropped a new song called "Die Today," a track off his upcoming album, Savage.

"I had the title 'Die Today' for several years and couldn't figure out an angle to write it," the "Devil You Know" rocker shares. "When I sat down to write for the album Savage, I started chasing this title again. Right away, my friend who was in Special Operations texted me. I knew right then that this song had to be about heroes who put their lives on the line to save strangers."

He adds, "This song is dedicated to the special operations community and any hero who puts their life on the line for others."

You can listen to "Die Today" now via digital outlets.

Savage is due out July 12. It also includes Montana's breakout track, "Devil You Know," and the title track.

Montana will be touring the U.S. alongside Bush, Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox starting in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!