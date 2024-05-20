Tim Montana drops new '﻿Savage﻿' song, "Die Today"

Tim Montana has dropped a new song called "Die Today," a track off his upcoming album, Savage.

"I had the title 'Die Today' for several years and couldn't figure out an angle to write it," the "Devil You Know" rocker shares. "When I sat down to write for the album Savage, I started chasing this title again. Right away, my friend who was in Special Operations texted me. I knew right then that this song had to be about heroes who put their lives on the line to save strangers."

He adds, "This song is dedicated to the special operations community and any hero who puts their life on the line for others."

You can listen to "Die Today" now via digital outlets.

Savage is due out July 12. It also includes Montana's breakout track, "Devil You Know," and the title track.

Montana will be touring the U.S. alongside Bush, Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox starting in July.

