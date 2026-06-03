Tim Montana announces new album, 'Entire State of Tim Montana'

Tim Montana will release the new album, Entire State of Tim Montana, on July 31.

The album was named by actor Charlie Sheen, and features 16 tracks with guest appearances by Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, Guns N' Roses' Slash and ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons. It even includes cameos by Charlie, his father, actor Martin Sheen, and Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick.

"This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars, the loudest moments I’ve ever lived and the quiet truths I couldn’t outrun," says Montana. "Don’t worry there’s some fun moments too. It’s not over-polished, it’s not safe, but it’s exactly who I am."

After releasing the album's first single, "Break Me Down" in April, Montana has now dropped a second track, "Brown Sugar," featuring Slash and Gibbons.

"Recording 'Brown Sugar' with Billy F Gibbons and Slash was a full-circle moment for me," says Montana. "My first brush with music was finding a Guns N’ Roses tape, and later I became a die-hard ZZ Top fan."

He adds, "To have these childhood heroes, Billy, who’s become a mentor, and Slash, who lit that early spark on this track, with me is beyond a dream.”

"Brown Sugar" is now available via digital outlets.

Entire State of Mind is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Courtroom" feat. Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen & Robert Patrick

"Beautiful Hate"

"Break Me Down"

"Watch Me Drown" feat. First Crazy Dog & WolfBear

"Kinda Like It" feat. Jerry Cantrell

"Long Long Year"

"Brown Sugar" feat. Billy F Gibbons & Slash

"Vampires"

"Crown of Ash" feat. Royale Lynn

"One Black Thumbnail"

"Roar"

"Like a Satellite"

"Off the Ground"

"Like a Kennedy"

"When It's Over"

"Everything I'm Not"

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