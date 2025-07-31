Tickets to his (touch)downfall: Mgk song to soundtrack ESPN college football coverage

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is ready for some football.

The song "dont wait run fast," a currently unreleased track off mgk's upcoming album, lost americana, will soundtrack ESPN's coverage of the 2025-26 college football season.

"Music and college football have been intertwined for years, and our ESPN College Football anthem ushers in that first spark of the season," says ESPN Vice President of Marketing Curtis Friends. "This 12th iteration, mgk brings a passionate, high-voltage sound that mirrors the raw emotion and untamed spirit of college football."

You can hear a clip of "dont wait run fast" in an ESPN trailer for the upcoming season, which is available on YouTube.

Lost americana, the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout, is due out Aug. 8. It also includes the lead single "cliché."

