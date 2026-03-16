Three Days Grace's 'Animal I Have Become' joins Spotify Billions Club

Three Days Grace's "Animal I Have Become" has become the band's latest entry into the Spotify Billions Club.

The 2006 single marks the second 3DG song to reach the 1 billion stream milestone, following "I Hate Everything About You." According to a press release, Three Days Grace is now the only Canadian band to have 1 billion streams on Spotify with two different songs.

"On the back of a bus in Germany, what started as a dissonant riff and a nod to the Beatles became 'Animal I Have Become,'" Three Days Grace says in a statement. "What began as a raw idea on the road for a band from a small town like Norwood grew into a song that connected with millions around the world. Seeing it now join the billions club — and becoming the only Canadian band with two songs there — is pretty incredible."

Three Days Grace is currently on tour in support of their latest album, 2025's Alienation. It's the band's first record with their revamped two-vocalist lineup featuring returning frontman Adam Gontier and longtime singer Matt Walst.

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