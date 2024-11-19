Three Days Grace teases first single with returning frontman Adam Gontier

Three Days Grace is teasing their first new material since original frontman Adam Gontier rejoined the band.

In a Facebook post, the "Just Like You" rockers share a video of the members on an airplane, soundtracked by the riff of a new song.

"Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Our time of arrival is Friday, November 22nd," the caption reads. "On behalf of the Captains and your entire crew, it is our pleasure to have you aboard."

You can presave the single now.

Three Days Grace announced Gontier's return in October. He'll be singing alongside current 3DG vocalist Matt Walst, who's been fronting Three Days Grace since Gontier's 2013 departure.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.