Three Days Grace premieres new '﻿Alienation'﻿ song, 'Dominate'

Three Days Grace has premiered another new song off their upcoming album, Alienation, the first from the band's revamped lineup featuring both original frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst.

The latest track is called "Dominate," which Walst says is about "the fire that wakes you up when the world doesn't."

"'Dominate' isn’t just a word — it's a mindset," Walst says. "You take the hits. You push through the pain. You don't wait — you take what's yours. That's how I see it. That's how I live it. This one's for anyone who's ever been counted out — and came back to own it all."

You can listen to "Dominate" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric on YouTube.

Alienation is due out Aug. 22. It also includes the previously released singles "Mayday" and "Apologies."

Three Days Grace is currently touring Canada with Volbeat. They'll launch a U.S. tour alongside Breaking Benjamin in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.