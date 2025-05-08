Three Days Grace teases new single, 'Apologies'

By Josh Johnson

Three Days Grace is saying "I'm sorry" with their latest single.

The upcoming track is called "Apologies" and will premiere on Friday. You can hear a preview now via Three Days Grace's Facebook.

"Apologies" will mark the second song released by Three Days Grace's revamped lineup, which features original frontman Adam Gontier rejoining the band to sing alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst. The first, "Mayday," premiered in November.

Said lineup made its live debut in February while touring with Disturbed. Three Days Grace's upcoming live plans include touring Canada with Volbeat in June and the U.S. with Breaking Benjamin starting in August.

