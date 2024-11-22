Three Days Grace premieres first new single since return of Adam Gontier

Three Days Grace has premiered their first new single since original frontman Adam Gontier rejoined the band.

The track is called "Mayday," and features vocals by both Gontier and singer Matt Walst, who's been fronting 3DG since Gontier's 2013 departure.

"This song is a reflection of the current state of the world, an unsettling mix of disillusionment, exhaustion, and denial," Three Days Grace says of "Mayday." "The sense that we're all on the brink—emotionally, socially, and environmentally, yet we refuse to admit defeat. So even though we feel like we are barely surviving we keep on moving forward, one foot in front of the other."

You can listen to "Mayday" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which stars Gontier and Walst as co-pilots of a plane that may or may not be crashing, is streaming now on YouTube.

The revamped Three Days Grace will be on the road in 2025 playing dates on Disturbed's 25th anniversary The Sickness tour.

