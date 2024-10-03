Three Days Grace brings back original frontman Adam Gontier to sing with Matt Walst

Three Days Grace now has two singers.

The "Just Like You" rockers have announced that original frontman Adam Gontier has rejoined the band. He'll sing alongside current vocalist Matt Walst, who's been fronting Three Days Grace since Gontier's 2013 departure.

In a Facebook post, Three Days Grace shares that they entered the studio with Gontier after performing with him at a 2023 Nashville concert.

"I feel like it's been seamless, better than we were expecting," Gontier says of the reunion. "It's like we got back in a room together and picked up where we left off. We have been friends for so long it's kind of natural to get back in the room together. "

"It's been so much fun and inspiring making this record," Walst adds. "Combining over 20 years of Three Days Grace and doing something that no band has ever done. I'm excited for the fans to hear it!"

Gontier sang on the first four Three Days Grace albums, which included such hits as "Just Like You," "I Hate Everything About You" and "Animal I Have Become," before abruptly leaving the band following the release of 2012's Transit of Venus. The group then recruited Walst, the younger brother of bassist Brad Walst, and released three more albums: 2015's Human, 2018's Outsider and 2022's Explosions.

