Three Days Grace earns new RIAA certifications with 'I Hate Everything About You' & others

Rocklahoma 2025 Barry Stock, Adam Gontier, Neil Sanderson, Matt Walst and Brad Walst of Three Days Grace perform in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 30, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images) (Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

A whole lot of people love Three Days Grace's "I Hate Everything About You."

The band's 2003 debut single has officially gone nine-times Platinum, which signifies at least 9 million units certified by the RIAA.

"I Hate Everything About You" is one of 22 3DG songs to receive new RIAA certifications. Others include the eight-times Platinum "Animal I Have Become," the six-times Platinum "Never Too Late," and the quadrupole-Platinum "Pain" and "Riot."

Additionally, five 3DG albums have received new RIAA certifications.

Three Days Grace's latest record, Alienation, was released in August. It's the first album from 3DG's revamped two-singer lineup featuring returning frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst.

Three Days Grace will launch a U.S. tour in support of Alienation in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

