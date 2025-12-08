Three Days Grace earns milestone 20th #1 hit on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

'Alienation' album artwork. (RCA Records)
By Josh Johnson

If you multiply the number of singers Three Days Grace has by 10, then you'd get the band's total number of #1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Canadian rockers' current single, "Kill Me Fast," marks the 20th 3DG song to reach the top spot on Mainstream Rock Airplay. Three Days Grace is now just the second act to have at least 20 number ones on Mainstream Rock Airplay since the chart began in 1981.

Shinedown is the other, and leads all acts with a total of 21 #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay hits.

"Kill Me Fast" appears on the new 3DG album, Alienation, the band's first with their revamped two-vocalist lineup featuring both returning frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst.

Two other Alienation singles hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay: "Mayday" and "Apologies."

Three Days Grace is currently on tour in Europe and will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

