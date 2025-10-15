Three Days Grace debuts live video for '﻿Alienation﻿' track 'Kill Me Fast'

Three Days Grace has debuted a live video for "Kill Me Fast," a track off the band's new album, Alienation.

Alienation marks the first 3DG record to feature their revamped two-singer lineup with returning frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst. The "Kill Me Fast" video showcases how Gontier and Walst play off each other in the live setting.

"We've been on the road since June, and it has been an absolute honor & pleasure witnessing these moments first-hand," 3DG says. "Thank you for the endless support."

You can watch the live "Kill Me Fast" video on YouTube.

