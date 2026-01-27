Three Days Grace, The Beaches among nominees for 2026 JUNO Awards

Three Days Grace and The Beaches are among the nominees for the 2026 JUNO Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

Both will compete in the rock album of the year category with their respective records, Alienation and No Hard Feelings. Other rock album of the year nominees include grandson's INERTIA and The Blue Stones' Metro.

Three Days Grace and The Beaches are also nominated for group of the year, as is Arcade Fire. The Beaches are up for songwriter of the year, as well.

The 2026 JUNO Awards take place March 29, and will stream live via the CBC Music YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.