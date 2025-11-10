Three Days Grace announces 2026 world tour

Three Days Grace has announced a 2026 world tour in support of their new album, Alienation.

The trek consists of two U.S. legs running from Feb. 21 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to March 21 in Orlando, Florida, and then from Oct. 23 in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Nov. 22 in Los Angeles. I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait will also be on the bill.

In between, 3DG will hit their home country of Canada with support from fellow Ontarians Finger Eleven, and will travel to Europe.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThreeDaysGrace.com.

Alienation, which was released in August, marks the first album from 3DG's revamped two-singer lineup featuring returning frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst. It includes the singles "Mayday," "Apologies" and "Kill Me Fast."

