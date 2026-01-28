Three Days Grace announce vinyl debut of ﻿'Transit of Venus'

Three Days Grace's 2012 album, Transit of Venus, is coming to vinyl for the first time.

The record will make its wax debut on March 20. You can preorder your copy now.

Transit of Venus marked the fourth Three Days Grace album and spawned the singles "Chalk Outline," "The High Road" and "Misery Loves My Company." It also marked the last 3DG record prior to the departure of frontman Adam Gontier in 2013.

Three Days Grace then released three albums with new vocalist Matt Walst before Gontier rejoined in 2024, forming a two-singer lineup. Their first album featuring both Walst and Gontier, Alienation, was released in 2025.

Three Days Grace will launch a U.S. tour in support of Alienation in February.

