In This Moment announces fall ﻿'Godmode'﻿ tour

By Josh Johnson

In This Moment has announced a U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, Godmode.

The fall outing kicks off Nov. 8 in Asheville, North Carolina, and wraps up December 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

Godmode, the eighth In This Moment album and the follow-up to 2020's Mother, dropped in 2023. It includes the single "The Purge."

In This Moment is currently touring the U.S. alongside Ice Nine Kills and Avatar.

