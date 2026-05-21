In This Moment teases new song, 'Sleeping with the Enemy'

A new era of In This Moment is set to begin, though not quite at this moment.
Maria Brink and company have announced the release of a new song called "Sleeping with the Enemy." The track will premiere on May 29.
"Sleeping with the Enemy" will mark the first In This Moment song since 2025's "Heretic," a collaboration with Kim Dracula. The band's most recent album is 2023's Godmode.
In This Moment currently has one live date on their schedule: a set at the 2026 Louder than Life festival in September.
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