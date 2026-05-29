In This Moment premieres new 'Sleeping with the Enemy' single + announces tour with Hollywood Undead

In This Moment has premiered a new song called "Sleeping with the Enemy."

The track will appear on Maria Brink and company's next album, the follow-up to 2023's Godmode.

"With 'Sleeping with the Enemy' and our upcoming album, we're confronting the darkness — whether it's inside us or external," Brink says in a statement. "It's about looking that darkness in the face and transforming it into empowerment. We feel so exhilarated and ready to show the world what we've conjured up."

You can watch the "Sleeping with the Enemy" video on YouTube.

Along with the new track, In This Moment has announced a tour with Hollywood Undead. The joint trek, dubbed the Taste of Chaos tour, kicks off Sept. 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wraps up Oct. 26 in Anaheim, California.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

Hollywood Undead, incidentally, has also just released a new song called "Feels Like Home."

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