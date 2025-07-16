In This Moment premieres new single, 'Heretic', featuring Kim Dracula

In This Moment has premiered a new single called "Heretic" featuring Australian musician Kim Dracula.

"We are so excited to unveil our new song ‘Heretic,’ featuring the incomparable Kim Dracula," the "Blood" outfit says. "From the first time we heard that incredible voice, we knew we wanted to collaborate. We cannot wait for the world to hear what happens when we join forces on a song like 'Heretic.'"

"Heretic" marks the first preview of In This Moment's upcoming ninth album, the follow-up to 2023's Godmode.

The arrival of "Heretic" coincides with the launch of In This Moment's Hell Hath No Fury summer tour, which kicks off Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

If you'd prefer to see In This Moment closer to the spooky season, the band is also hitting the road in September and October for their U.S. Black Mass tour.

