In This Moment announces new album, '﻿Witch'

In This Moment has announced a new album called Witch.

The ninth studio effort from Maria Brink and company is due out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to 2023's Godmode.

"Witch is my declaration of inner transformation," Brink says in a statement. "It's about embracing the duality within — taking pain, persecution, and struggle — and alchemizing them into strength and power."

She adds, "The album reflects both ancient trials and my own journey — where being a 'witch' means being a creator, connected to the universe, manifesting my own reality."

Witch includes the previously released songs "Sleeping with the Enemy" and "Heretic." A third cut, titled "Crawl," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

The album also features a collaboration with Dayseeker and a cover of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" alongside famed tattoo artist Kat Von D.

In This Moment will launch their Taste of Chaos U.S. tour alongside Hollywood Undead in September.

Here's the Witch track list:

"Shame"

"I Want to Believe" feat. Dayseeker

"Crawl"

"Into the Dark"

"Sleeping With the Enemy"

"Wrapped Around Your Finger"

"Heretic" feat. Kim Dracula

"Father"

"Without Me There's No You"

"Another Brick in the Wall" feat. Kat Von D

"Something I Can Never Have"

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