This is what you asked for, another #1 Linkin Park hit

Linkin Park's crown is getting even heavier.

The band's single "Heavy Is the Crown" has ascended to #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's the second track from LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero, to rule the tally, following lead single "The Emptiness Machine."

Linkin Park now has a total of 12 #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which has been a chart since 1981. That ties them with Disturbed for eighth-most of all time. Shinedown leads all artists with 19 #1s.

From Zero, which marks LP's first album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of Chester Bennington, was released in November.

Linkin Park is currently on a world tour in support of From Zero, which comes to the U.S. in April.

In other chart news, Twenty One Pilots' "The Line," which they recorded for the animated Netflix series Arcane, has reached the top of the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking.

Twenty One Pilots now have 11 #1 hits on Alternative Airplay, good enough for sixth-most all time. Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most in the chart's 37-year history, with 15.

