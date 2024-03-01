This is "Tribute": Watch Tenacious D sing Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time"

Tenacious D In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

While Tenacious D couldn't remember the greatest song in the world, they can do a spirited rendition of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time."

In a Facebook post, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have shared a video of them singing and dancing along to the '90s pop classic. In the caption, they write, "STILL BELIEVE."

It's unclear whether Tenacious D is putting their spin on "...Baby One More Time" for an upcoming project or if they're just having fun. Though the clip is just 24 seconds long and only contains the chorus, it sounds quite produced to be just a goof. The post's caption also includes a panda emoji, perhaps a reference to Black's upcoming movie, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Tenacious D's previous covers include Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!