This is just a Foo Fighters "Tribute" to Tenacious D

Foo Fighters did not play the greatest song in the world during their show in Denver on Saturday, but they did offer a "Tribute."

The set included a partial acoustic cover of Tenacious D's signature song. Dave Grohl played the role of Jack Black while singing and strumming a guitar, and subbed in keyboardist Rami Jaffee for mentions of Kyle Gass.

Grohl only got about a third of the way through "Tribute" before shouting, "I don't actually know that song! I only play the drums on that song."

Indeed, Grohl plays drums on all of the D's albums.

Seeing the Foos cover part of "Tribute" might be the closest we get to Tenacious D performing for a while, as the band is currently on pause after Gass made a joke about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Black said he was "blindsided" when Gass said during a D concert that his birthday wish was, "Don't miss Trump next time." Black added, "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold."

Gass later posted an apology, though the post has since been deleted.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, are currently touring U.S. stadiums in continued support of their latest album, But Here We Are.

