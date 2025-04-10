Thirty Seconds to Mars announces ﻿'A Beautiful Lie'﻿ anniversary show

Virgin Records
By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars has announced a concert celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, A Beautiful Lie.

The show takes place Aug. 16 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and will feature the first-ever live performance of A Beautiful Lie in its entirety. A press release also teases that you can expect "surprise guests and new production."

Presales begin April 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

A Beautiful Lie marked Thirty Seconds to Mars' sophomore album, and spawned the singles "The Kill" and "From Yesterday." It'll officially turn 20 on Aug. 30.

Previously, Thirty Seconds to Mars put out a call for fans to submit photos, videos or "anything that captures the spirit" of A Beautiful Lie in preparation of the anniversary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!