Thirty Seconds to Mars unearths 'Over My Head' song for ﻿'A Beautiful Lie'﻿ reissue

Thirty Seconds to Mars has unearthed a previously unreleased song called "Over My Head."

The track will appear on the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of the band's 2005 album, A Beautiful Lie.

"Returning to our roots," the Jared Leto-led outfit says of "Over My Head."

The 20th anniversary A Beautiful Lie reissue is due out March 27. It also includes the new track "God's Eye."

The original A Beautiful Lie, which marked the sophomore Thirty Seconds to Mars album, spawned the singles "The Kill" and "From Yesterday."

The most recent Thirty Seconds to Mars album is 2023's It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.