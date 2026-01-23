Thirty Seconds to Mars drops ‘God’s Eye’ from 'A Beautiful Lie' 20th anniversary reissue

Cover of Thirty Seconds to Mars 'A Beautiful Lie (20 Year Anniversary)' (Capitol Records)
By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars has dropped some new music.

The track, "God's Eye," will appear on the band's 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album, A Beautiful Lie, due out March 27.

"God's Eye" is available now via digital outlets.

A Beautiful Lie (20 Year Anniversary) will be released in a variety of formats, including CD, LP and a two-LP deluxe edition. The CD and two-LP editions include three previously unreleased tracks from the album's original recording sessions, while the two-LP version features a new acoustic take on the album's second single, "The Kill."

All formats are available for preorder now.

Thirty Seconds to Mars celebrated the 20th anniversary of A Beautiful Lie in August with a concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. It featured the first-ever live performance of the album in its entirety.

In addition to "The Kill," A Beautiful Lie, released on Aug. 30, 2005, spawned the single "From Yesterday."

