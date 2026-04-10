Thirty Seconds to Mars to celebrate ﻿'A Beautiful Lie' ﻿& ﻿'This Is War'﻿ albums on 2027 European tour

Thirty Seconds to Mars has announced a European tour kicking off in April 2027 celebrating the band's albums A Beautiful Lie and This Is War.

The set list for the trek will focus on the two records, which were released in 2005 and 2009 and spawned singles including "The Kill," "From Yesterday," "Kings and Queens," "This Is War" and "Closer to the Edge." Thirty Seconds to Mars previously hinted at the tour in a video teasing, "A battle of eras."

According to Ticketmaster UK, the tour will also feature the return of guitarist Tomo Miličević, who left Thirty Seconds to Mars in 2018.

Presales begin April 14, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThirtySecondstoMars.com.

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