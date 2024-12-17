They're gonna go far, kid: The Offspring plans to be 'worldwide in '25'

After releasing a new album, SUPERCHARGED, in 2024, The Offspring have big plans for the coming years.

As frontman Dexter Holland tells ABC Audio, the "Self Esteem" outfit aims to go "worldwide in '25."

"We really are super pumped on this record, I'm really happy about it," Holland says. "A record sometimes can just be an excuse to go on tour, unfortunately, for a lot of bands, but this is not that case for us."

"[We] put 100 percent into this record, and I'm really proud of it," he adds. "[I] really can't wait to get out there and play it for people."

Indeed, The Offspring have shows planned all over the planet in 2025, including in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. They also have a few U.S. dates scheduled, including playing the 2025 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

Who knows, The Offspring may even be following in the snow-covered footsteps of Metallica.

"We're trying to figure out how to get to Antarctica," Holland says. "That's what we need to do."

SUPERCHARGED is out now. It includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

