They're going to be friends: Jack White hangs with Timothée Chalamet at Coachella

Jack White made a new friend at Coachella: Timothée Chalamet.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker posted a photo of himself hanging backstage at the festival alongside the Dune actor on Instagram.

"You can't be mad when a young Bob Dylan time travels to come see your set," White writes in the caption, referring to Chalamet's Oscar-nominated performance as the folk icon in 2024's A Complete Unknown.

"So nice hanging out with Mr. Chalamet in the desert, who did such an amazing job in A Complete Unknown," White adds.

Perhaps White and Chalamet swapped stories about playing music legends in movies — White, of course, portrayed Elvis Presley in the 2007 film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

White was a last-minute addition to the Coachella weekend one lineup. While there, he also hung with Muse's Matt Bellamy and The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. and Cameron Winter of Geese.

White will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July.

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