For they will chart: The Pretty Reckless returns to #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay

The Pretty Reckless returns to #1 on 'Billboard' Mainstream Rock Airplay

The Pretty Reckless has returned to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their latest single, "For I Am Death."

"For I Am Death" gives Taylor Momsen and company their fourth-straight chart-topper on Mainstream Rock Airplay, following "Death By Rock and Roll," "And So It Went" and "Only Love Can Save Me Now," all singles from the band's most recent album, 2021's Death By Rock and Roll.

The Pretty Reckless have now racked up two four-straight #1 streaks -- they previously notched four in a row with "Heaven Knows," "Messed Up World," "Follow Me Down" and "Take Me Down."

In total, The Pretty Reckless has conquered Mainstream Rock Airplay eight times. That breaks a tie with Halestorm for the most #1s on the chart by a female-fronted band.

"For I Am Death" premiered in August. Outside of that song, The Pretty Reckless just released a new holiday EP on Friday, which features Momsen revisiting the song she sang as a child actress in 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie.

You can also catch Momsen perform in honor of Soundgarden at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, streaming live Nov. 8 on Disney+.

