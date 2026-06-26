These are her confessions: Taylor Momsen breaks down The Pretty Reckless' 'brutally honest' new album

The Pretty Reckless' new album, Dear God, is out now. With her band's fifth full-length studio effort, frontwoman Taylor Momsen feels that the group has "really touched upon something incredibly special."

"It just kinda does all the things I want it to do," Momsen tells ABC Audio of Dear God. "It's brutally honest, it's vulnerable, it's emotional, but it's aggressive and intense, and it kinda covers the whole spectrum of human emotion."

As the title suggests, Dear God makes frequent reference to religious imagery in its lyrics. Momsen describes herself as not a particularly religious person, and describes the idea of God on the album as "grander than religion."

"Don't crucify me for saying that," she quips.

"God is representative of something bigger than you," Momsen continues. "This album is really, it's a collection of confessions of my life."

In those confessions, Momsen not-so-fondly revisits her hard-partying days with the single "When I Wake Up," while in "Love Me" asks the power above, "Why doesn't anyone love me?" Meanwhile, the track "Eye of the Storm" finds Momsen confessing to emotions she wouldn't even tell those closest to her as she sings, "Tell the band I'm doing fine."

"You can be as close to someone in the world ... my band is my, you know, everything," Momsen says. "We're chosen family, we know each other inside and out. But when you're individually living in an unsettled space in your brain, that's not always something that you reveal to everyone."

The Pretty Reckless will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Dear God July 10 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The trek also includes dates opening for AC/DC.

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