'There needs to be a Megadeth/Metallica tour,' says Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield of Metallica pose at Day Four of the bands' 30th Anniversary shows at The Fillmore on December 10, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

It seems that only the power of rock can heal the wounds between Metallica and Megadeth's Dave Mustaine.

As Mustaine posits to Revolver, the long-simmering tension between him and his former band could come to an end if they just shared the road together.

"I think what needs to happen is there needs to be a Megadeth/Me­tallica tour," Mustaine says. "Period. That would, I'm sure, make everything right. We could hang out. Spend time together."

Mustaine, of course, was Metallica's original guitar player, but was fired from the band in 1983 and replaced by Kirk Hammett. While Mustaine would then go on to form Megadeth and find his own success, the relationship between him and Metallica remained frosty over the years.

Still, Mustaine says he'd welcome a reconciliation.

"I liked them," Mustaine says. "If the friendship was restarted, it wouldn't bother me. I would accept, and I think it would be nice to revisit some of those times. But I just think because there was a lot of hurt and misunderstanding around our time together that it would be difficult not to keep bringing up the past."

Megadeth is set to release their final album on Friday, and the self-titled record includes a version of the Metallica song "Ride the Lightning." The original "Ride the Lightning," which was released in 1984, credits Mustaine as a cowriter, as it uses a riff that he'd come up with.

Since announcing the album would include "Ride the Lightning," Mustaine says he still hasn't heard from Metallica.

"I don't expect to," Mustaine says. "But I'm sure at some point we'll hear what they think."

